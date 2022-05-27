ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WMBB) — Summer is here and once again a local beach is being called one of the best beaches in the nation.

St. George Island State Park came in fourth on the annual list of best beaches from Dr. Beach.

“This long barrier island, far from urban areas, is a favorite destination for beachgoers, anglers and bird watchers as nature abounds,” the website states. “Besides swimming in the crystal-clear water, I enjoy beachcombing and shelling.”

Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, is a professor and Director of the Laboratory for Coastal Research at Florida International University, according to the Dr. Beach website.

His famous list of the best beaches comes out each year just as summer begins.

“While St. George Island suffered a big hit in 2018 by Hurricane Michael, the area has substantially recovered, especially the sugary fine, white sand beach,” the website states. “There is much to explore on this serene 2,023-acre park.”

This year’s top beach was Ocracoke, on the Outer Banks in North Carolina. Another Florida beach, Caladesi Island State Park in Clearwater, came in second.

