FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Kyson Barnes had quite the experience at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Kyson Barnes is a kindergartner at Apalachicola Bay Charter school who was born with Spina Bifida.

He has always been a huge fan of Sheriff A.J. Smith and all the other deputies.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office ordered him his very own deputy uniform and gave it to him.

Hats, belts, badges, you name it, it was the real deal for this little boy.