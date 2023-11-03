APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) – For the 60th year the Florida Seafood Festival is back in Apalachicola, but only on Friday, November 3rd, and Saturday, November 4th.

The doors opened at 10 a.m. Eastern on Friday and will open at the same time on Saturday, the festival will close at 10:30 p.m. Eastern on both days.

There’s a large variety of activities including an oyster shucking contest, a parade, a photo contest, and of course, lots of mouth-watering seafood to enjoy.

The festival has seen its fair share of tough times, so reaching a major milestone of 60 years was not something event organizers took for granted.

“It’s a blessing to be 60 years old this year,” Florida Seafood Festival President John Solomon said. “When we got to 50 we were like, ‘Wow, we’re 50 years old.’ Ten years later, now we’re at 60 and it’s still going strong and everything with Hurricane Michael, with the pandemic, and everything that we’ve been through with this festival, and it’s still standing.”

It’s free to get into the festival for the remainder of Friday.

Saturday it will cost just $5 to get in for those 12 and up.

All the money made over the two days gets put right back into next year’s festivities and making it even more memorable.