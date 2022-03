APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) – A Franklin County Funeral Director will host a seminar designed around “end of life” preparations.

“When Death Do Us Part” is a free seminar offered to the public.

The seminar will be held Sunday, March 27, at 4 p.m. ET at the Historic Holy Family Senior Center, 203 Frederick S Humphries Street, in Apalachicola.

Those interested are encouraged to register ahead of time. To register, click here.