FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)— First responders responded to an accident Wednesday afternoon involving a fourteen-month-old on Oyster Road in Franklin County.

According to Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith’s Facebook live stream, the toddler was struck and killed.

Deputies, EMS, and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the incident. FCSO and FHP are conducting an investigation.

When more information is released, this story will be updated.