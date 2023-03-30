FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a fish fry fundraiser on Friday.

They will be set up at Waterfront Park in Apalachicola in front of the Grady Market.

They are frying up fish and selling plates with slaw, shrimp, grits, and dessert for $12 for their sheriff’s office charity fund.

The sheriff’s office started the charity fund in 2018 after the Eastpoint fires.

Since then, they have been able to use the fund to help those in need throughout the community.

“Well, you know, there are always people that need help, but it seems like a lot of the help that may be associated with the government is a lot of red tape, a lot of bureaucracy and we don’t really have that,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said. “We saw a lady on the bridge one day in need a set of tires, we were able to do that.”

Smith said they have been able to give away almost $780,000 worth of goods through the charity fund.

The fish fry will start at 11 a.m.