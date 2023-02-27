FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panhandle Sheriff is hoping to spread a message before Spring Break season officially begins.

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said there have been traffic issues at Alligator Point.

On Sunday, deputies towed nine cars that were illegally parked at Alligator Point. There are only about 40 public parking spots at that location.

This time of year the area attracts many visitors. Sheriff Smith reminds everyone to pay attention to the parking signs.

“People should know if there’s not a designated parking spot, don’t park there and if you park two wheels on the road or one wheel on the road, you’re still illegally parked and you can’t do it,” Smith said. “And well, if we find you, we’re going to put this big, bright orange sticker on your windshield and then they’re going to tow your car and the deputy is going to come and write you a ticket.”

Sheriff Smith said they want folks to have fun and enjoy the Franklin County area but deputies have zero tolerance for rule breakers.