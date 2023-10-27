EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) —- Franklin County Sheriff’s held its first-ever Fall-A-Ween Friday evening.

The event featured everything from a chili contest, ice cream, and a cake walk to a bounce house and a maze. The best part, it was all free.

Everyone who attended received a jack-o-lantern carved by sheriff’s deputies.

Sheriff A.J Smith said events like this are important for building a relationship with the community.

“To know that we’re not bad guys,” Smith said. “A lot of times this see put people in jail, you know, doing things that we don’t really want to do what we have to. So it’s good they see this in a different light, carving pumpkins, running a bouncy house, maze, doing whatever. You know, just playing with them, having a good time. So I think that’s important.”

Smith said he hopes to make this an annual event.