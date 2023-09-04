EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office continues its efforts to provide relief to Idalia victims.

Sheriff A.J. Smith and other law enforcement officials delivered generators to people in Madison, Taylor, and Dixie counties. They also dropped off other donation items such as food, cleaning supplies, and diapers. Additionally, Franklin County raised $9 thousand which will be split evenly between Dixie and Taylor counties.

These efforts are making a big impact as communities affected by Idalia begin the road to recovery.

“The attitude from everybody is really good. I mean, you wouldn’t think that there was such destruction that had come through their communities, but everybody’s so positive because there’s a lot of a lot of folks helping,” said Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith.

To assist in relief efforts, contact your local donation centers and see what you can do to help.