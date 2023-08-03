FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday the Franklin County Sheriff’s office celebrated the four year anniversary of its partnership with Northwest Florida Health Network.

“They’ve been a great partner to the sheriff’s office here as far as funding care coordinators and other things to help us provide substance abuse, mental health, and just help people in our community,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said.

The network’s CEO Mike Watkins was honored at the event.

He said the goal of the community outreach program is to help reduce crime by providing residents with a better quality of life.

“Deputies respond all the time to folks that are breaking the law,” Watkins said. “And what we find out often is the real source of those issues, frankly, are domestic violence, mental health, substance abuse are really driving those calls. So we wanted to make sure that the people that are causing those problems for themselves and for others could get some help.”

The partnership allowed the sheriff’s office to employ both a substance abuse coordinator and a care coordinator, who help residents with various tasks such as finding rehab facilities.

“It’s a lot harder than it seems because you have to find a bed where it’s free,” Smith said. “Most of them have to have a physical. They have to be evaluated. They have to do an application. They have to get transportation.”

They also assist with tasks that can improve their overall standard of living, even though they’re not directly related to addiction.

“The other day needed an air conditioner and we got an air conditioner and then they went put the air conditioner in for I mean, something as simple as that, but to them, the quality of life,” Smith said.

Below is the contact information for the community outreach program:

Substance Abuse Coordinator Sophia Harrell (850) 653-5775

Care Coordinator Bill Williams (850) 653- 7992

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency number: (850) 670-8500