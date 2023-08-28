FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Franklin County schools will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday as Tropical Storm Idalia inches closer to Florida.

“Based on the most recent track of Idalia, there is a possibility of tropical storm winds and storm surge in the area as early as Tuesday morning or early afternoon,” Superintendent Steven Lanier wrote in a news release. “Our policy is if there are sustained winds of 35 miles per hour buses will not be running.”

Both Franklin County Schools and district offices will reopen on Thursday, August 31.