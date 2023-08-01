FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — When school starts next week in Franklin County, School District officials have a new plan to crack down on students who are vaping on campus.

“We’re finally put some teeth on our discipline policy when it comes to vaping,” Franklin County Schools Superintendent Steve Lanier said.

Restrooms at Franklin County School are now equipped with sensors that will alert staff if smoke from vapes or any other devices is detected.

The “Environmental Sensor Machines” consist of a sensor in the restroom and a camera outside.

“Once we get an alert of the system, it will record prior to the person going in and afterward,” Lanier said. “So we got to narrow, you know, narrow, get a time allotment so you can narrow it down pretty quick.”

Administrators and security also receive an electronic notification.

“Alert comes mobile just like a text message and it comes on the computer,” Franklin County Schools Safety and Security Specialist Anthony Croom said. “So all administrators, myself, as our school resource deputies have the application on their phones and on the computer.”

Once everyone is identified, they’re questioned.

“We don’t ask the student to come to us because they can ditch it on the way,” Croom said. “So we always retrieve the student from the classroom or there’s been times when we had it implemented already where we called them in that because we got the alert.’

Lanier said students caught vaping on campus will face in-school or at-home suspension.

The district is only setting up the sensors in the high school restrooms.

But Croom said more are on their way