FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County Schools are feeling the impact of the nationwide teacher shortage.

Despite the first day of school being less than two weeks away, the district still has six teaching positions that are not filled.

The openings range from elementary to high school level positions.

Franklin County Schools Superintendent Steve Lanier said regardless of whether the positions are filled or not when school starts on August 10 every class will have a teacher.

“We’ll have to rearrange some things and make sure that the teachers are in there teaching. We may have to put a few more kids in a class within the limits,” Lanier said.

