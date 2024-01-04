FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Thursday, the Franklin County Community honored the life and service of Franklin County Sheriff Lt. Baron Cortopassi.

Cortopassi passed on December 24, surrounded by family at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

A funeral procession was held Thursday morning at his home, followed by a funeral service at Living Waters Assembly of God in Apalachicola.

Before joining the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Cortopassi served in the Army from 1982 to 1992.

After being discharged from the Army, he began his career in Law Enforcement by joining the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisana. He served there for 25 years before joining the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in 2017.

Cortopassi is survived by his wife, daughter, 2 sons, and 3 granddaughters.