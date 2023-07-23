EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) — Faith, food, and family… that’s what Forgotten Coast Community Church is all about. After opening up in 2018, they were able to celebrate their five-year anniversary of serving the community.

The forgotten coast community church is a humble place within Eastpoint. After a devasting fire and the wreckage of Hurricane Michael the church still stands to celebrate its five years.

Everyone at the church is extremely grateful for the resilience of the Eastpoint community and for those who got them to where they are today.

“So God’s just done a lot of things like that. And we we’re a place where people of all walks and willing to come in and they feel like it’s home for them. And that’s a lot of the other things you were saying. I came in here and this is where I was supposed to be,” said pastor Cheryl Fritsch-Middleton.

After the church’s regular Sunday service, they were able to kick off the festivities at around noon.

Fresh coffee and two food trucks made an appearance for all who attended.

Cheeseburgers, hotdogs, and snow cones were handed out for free from the Mellow Mullet and the SGI food truck.

“What makes it special is truly that I think we try to live our mission, which is living our faith and loving our community. Our desire is not to spend our time inside of these four walls, but to go out and show god’s love to the people in the community. And that’s what we try to do every day,” said Fritsch-Middleton.

A healthy amount of people showed up from both the church and the local community

“I brought it out here today to help feed the community. That’s part of what we wanted to do is invite people, come visit our church and grab something to eat and just enjoy some fellowship and see what we’re all about,” said SGI Food Truck owner Kin Counsel.

This is not the only free food and fellowship event that the forgotten coast church puts out for the locals.

“we will usually do movie nights every other month or so where we invite again, the community can come in and we’ve got the licensing and everything so we can show some of our different movies, but we just try to make it a place where people can come. And we actually every Thursday we do a coffee bar,” said Fritsch-Middleton.

If you or someone you know in the Eastpoint area is food insecure, Pastor Cheryl asks anyone to stop by on Monday nights for a hot meal.