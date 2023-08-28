FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A tropical storm warning has been issued for Franklin County and a hurricane watch remains in effect for coastal Franklin County.

Ahead of the storm, the Franklin County Sheriff is encouraging residents to download their app which allows users to receive notifications and the most up-to-date news regarding the storm.

Bridges across Franklin County will be closed if wind speeds reach 45 m.p.h. Consistently.

Deputies don’t want residents on the roads and stay sheltered in place as much as possible.

“Stay inside, because if the storm does hit in the midst of the storm, we can’t dispatch deputies in a Category 3 storm,” said Sheriff AJ Smith of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. “They’re going to be sheltering in place until it’s over because we’re not evacuating. The Sheriff’s Office is going to be here just like we have through other storms, we’ll ride it out. We’ll be here so that we can be the first ones on the ground.”

Other key items to have stocked up include a gallon of water per person per day, a week’s worth of non-perishable food, a first aid kit, and important documents.

For a full hurricane supply list, click here.