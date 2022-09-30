FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies are hosting a hurricane relief supply drive through the weekend. Two semi-trucks will deliver the supplies to Lee County on Monday.

Hurricane Ian damaged much of Ft. Myers and Lee County earlier this week. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office knows what this trauma feels like and knew that had to help.

“We started relief efforts for lee county, where the hurricane went ashore. We have donation sites across the county,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said.

Sheriff Smith said cases of water, diapers, batteries, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and pet food are being collected to fill two semi trucks that will head to that area next week.

Donations can be taken to any one of the Franklin County Sheriff trailers located around Franklin County.

In Apalachicola, you can take supplies to Riverfront Park and Ace Hardware. In Eastpoint, Taylor’s Building Hardware. In Carrabelle, Jackson’s Ace Hardware.

Franklin County residents were nervous when they saw Ian’s initial forecasted path. Now, they are helping those that lived through the catastrophic storm.

“Not having just the basic things to help you, it’s terrible,” Smith said. “To think that people might be like that for weeks, not days not hours, but weeks, this is the least we can do.”

This is not the first time the county has helped those in need after a hurricane.

“Awesome people of franklin county stepping up,” Smith said. “They did it for Harvey in Texas, and they did it for Irma in the Keys and now we’re doing it again for Lee County,” Smith said.

Sheriff Smith said to call the Sheriff’s office if you need help dropping donations off. He also said they are accepting monetary donations.

Click here to donate to the Hurricane Ian relief supply drive.