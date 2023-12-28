EAST POINT, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Baron Cortopassi passed away earlier this month at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

According to Sheriff AJ Smith Cortopassi came down with the flu a couple of weeks ago.

After being treated at local hospitals he was transported to Tallahassee and then Jacksonville.

Sheriff AJ Smith said he planned something special to honor the Cortopassi’s work.

“We just his body was in Jacksonville at Mayo and so we the local funeral home went to pick him up,” Smith said. “And I sent deputies to escort the hearse back to the county. Just a little tribute to him.”

Lt. Cortopassi leaves behind a wife and three grown children.

The funeral will be held next Thursday, January 4, at 2 p.m. at the Living Water Assembly of God in Apalachicola.