FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — People across the country will be observing Veterans Day on Friday and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office wanted to find a unique way to show their appreciation

The agency is participating in ‘Operation Green Light’, a national effort through the National Association of Counties.

Sheriff A.J. Smith is asking residents to change their porch light bulbs to green bulbs. He is handing out green lights.

“More we talk about it, the more attention it gets, the more that people will realize that the green light bulb outside your front, shining at your front door means that you appreciate the veterans and you recognize them and you want to let them know that you care and how much you appreciate the sacrifices that they’ve given,” Sheriff Smith said.

The operation takes place through November 13th, Sheriff Smith is encouraging residents to do this year-round.

A local hardware store donated the green bulbs and the sheriff’s office will hand them out until they are gone.