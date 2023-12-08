EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County Sheriff’s officials are making sure no child goes without, including those whose parents are serving jail time.

Deputies and corrections officials have partnered with a Leon County church for the annual ‘Operation Christmas’.

The tradition has come to mean a lot to everyone involved.

“I can’t imagine a child growing up on Christmas morning without a present under the tree. I can’t imagine a child growing up on Christmas morning without a present under the tree,” member of Celebration Baptist Church Fred Wilder said.

Every year Franklin County Sheriff’s Office teams up with Celebration Baptist Church in Tallahassee to help donate Christmas presents to children with incarcerated parents.

“When you think about it, it’s this brings some joy maybe to a household, to a child that through no fault of their own, they just find themselves in a difficult situation,” Wilder said.

Inmates at the Franklin County Jail who have children at home can participate in the program.

“Not all of them will participate,” Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said. “But you see, quite a few have.”

The church is then given a list of anonymous kids who are identified only by their age and gender.

“We’ll put in 175 tags out and they’ll be gone in one week, one Sunday,” Wilder said.

Members of the church then deliver the presents to the sheriff’s office.

From there inmates get to choose how they want to give the gifts to their kids…

Mother of two, Leslie Fennel said she’s going to wait until Christmas.

“I have somebody that’s going to hold them for me,” Fennel said. “My babies can wait.”

Smith says through the program he and his deputies hope to make everyone’s Christmas a little easier.

“And you know, how sad is it for a child to not have contact with their parents, not see their parents, and not get a gift from their parents for Christmas,” Smith said. “This is a way to, you know, spread a little love within their family as well.”