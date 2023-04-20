EASTPOINT, Fla. (The Apalachicola Times) — A 53-year-old Eastpoint woman was killed early Thursday morning when the car she was driving struck an RV parked on the shoulder of U.S. 98.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving northeast on US 98 at about 4:23 a.m. when she left the roadway and struck an RV parked on the south shoulder of US 98 near Sea Spray Lane, which is just to the east of the intersection of State Route 65.

The driver left the roadway and struck the rear of the RV, forcing it down the embankment. The occupant of the RV, a 77-year-old man from Altmar, New York, was asleep at the time, according to FHP, and did not sustain injuries.