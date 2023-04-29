FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (The Apalachicola Time) — Ambulances have responded to an early afternoon collision between two charter boats in Scipio Creek.

According to onlookers who witnessed the ambulances tending to the injured, the collision, which sank one of the two vessels and disabled the other, led to injuries to as many as five individuals.

The boats were piloted by A.J. Finch and Jimmy Maxwell. Maxwell’s boat was sunk while Finch’s boat, damaged but still floating, was taken back to the docks.

The site of the collision, which took place just before 12:30 p.m. was in the marsh, in a cut-through across from the Apalachicola Ice Company at 247 Water Street, where the boats were passing through.

“There are a lot of curves in there,” said Apalachicola Police Chief Bobby Varnes.

Officers from The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are working the crash.

Varnes said his officers on the scene had reported that three clients were on Maxwell’s boat and that two were taken to Weems Memorial Hospital and one was life-flighted.

He said he was told that Finch and Maxwell had not sustained life-threatening injuries.

“As far as I know it was nothing serious, both were talking and standing,” Varnes said.

In a Facebook Live post, Sheriff A.J. Smith thanked volunteers, civilians, and commercial fishermen who rushed to the scene to be helpful.

“Keep these folks who were injured in your prayers,” Smith said. “I hope they have a speedy recovery. There easily could have been a loss of life.”