EASTPIONT, Fla. (WMBB) – A man stalking the Franklin County Sheriff is now behind bars.

The suspect was arrested Saturday at a police station in Troy, New York. 34-year-old David Reed was arrested on an outstanding warrant here in Florida. It is unknown why the alleged stalker was at the New York police station, but officials say he goes there frequently.

Reed was arrested for allegedly cyber-stalking Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith. Sheriff Smith said Reed would send him hundreds of disturbing calls and text messages from different phone numbers every day for the past 3 weeks. Sheriff Smith believes Reed didn’t know he had a warrant out for his arrest.

“I don’t think he took it seriously at all. I think he figured he could continue the behavior that he has shown towards me, the hundreds of phone calls, text messages, and threats. I think he had done that with people up there as well, and nothing really seemed to happen.”

Reed refused to sign extradition papers. That means the sheriff’s office will have to get a governor’s warrant in order to extradite Reed to Florida.