EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) — The George E. Weems Hospital in Franklin County is expanding.

The expansion comes as county officials make the effort to upgrade medical services.

Rural communities often struggle to receive the level of care they need. Many facilities aren’t equipped with the necessary means to treat certain conditions, forcing citizens to travel to bigger cities to receive medical attention. The new addition to Weems will include a free-standing E.R. as well as outpatient services.

“That’s all we’re looking to do is make sure that we solidify good quality health care to the best of our ability to meet that need,” Commissioner Ricky Jones said.

The project is still in its planning phase. The cost of the expansion is unknown at this time.