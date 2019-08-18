Franklin County volleyball ready to kick of 2019 season

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB)– Franklin County’s volleyball team is coming off the best season in school history.

The Seahawks were runners-up in districts and they went to regionals for the first time.

Last year’s team was led by seven seniors though and this season there are no seniors on the roster.

Head coach Tara Klink said the new team is an athletic group.

“Even though we did well last year, I think overall our team is more athletic and we’ve got more height this year so I’m hoping that we really do well,” said Klink.