FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County Sherriff’s Office and Northwest Florida Health Network are joining forces to help children with mental health issues.

The two organizations have partnered up to improve the response time when a child is experiencing a mental health crisis.

Franklin County Sherriff, A.J. Smith, said the new training became a priority after a six-year-old was baker acted.

He said believes his deputies should have better resources to prevent some children who are experiencing trauma from being taken to mental health facilities.

“You know a lot of our kids here are going through different traumas,” Sheriff Smith said. “They may come from a home who has drug addicted parents or abusive parents, or things like that. Just because someone is experiencing that doesn’t necessarily mean they have mental health issues, they could just be experiencing some trauma.”

The program is the first of its kind in the state. Northwest Florida Health will host an eight hour training for the Sheriff’s Office next month.