Franklin County teacher arrested, confesses, to sending nude photos to students

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Friday, the Franklin County School administration reported that an assistant coach and substitute teacher was found to have been supplying alcohol and tobacco to underage high school students, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

After an investigation, Troy “Jayden” Larkin, 23, was found not only to have provided alcohol as accused, but had also friended several students on social media platforms. Then, it was learned that Larkin and a several female students shared nude and provocative photographs of each other.

One female student said she told deputies that Larkin had rubbed her back flirtatiously.

Detectives then searched Larkin’s home and recovered the devices used in these transactions.

Larkin was arrested before he confessed to the accusations.

Larkin was booked for battery on the female juvenile, contributing alcoholic beverages to underage minors and distributing obscene material to minors – a felony in Florida.