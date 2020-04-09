Franklin County TDC uses videos to create ‘virtual field trip’

The Franklin County Tourist Development Council is partnering with the school system to provide educational videos to students about the area’s history.

The videos started as a museum series to help promote the history of Franklin County, but in the days of distance learning, county officials are making it more beneficial for the community.

Each video will highlight the history of the many museums in the area, as well as the history of the county itself.

They will also showcase other areas in the county, like Eastpoint and St. George Island.

TDC Director, John Solomon said the videos are being implemented in schools as part of the online learning process for a ‘virtual field trip.’

“It was a perfect way for our children to learn the history of Franklin County and have some material for them to see and do,” he said. “It’s just happenstance that we happened to have done this for marketing, and it turned into more than marketing — it’s our children, they are our future.”

Soloman said this month’s video will feature the St. George Island Lighthouse and Camp Gordon Johnston.