Franklin County Sheriff’s office looking for suspect or suspects in connection to park vandalism

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) — Hope Park sustained damages from an act of vandalism late Saturday night or early Sunday morning — days before kids are expected to arrive for summer camp.

In a Facebook Live video, Franklin County Sheriff, A.J. Smith said they’re possibly looking for a group of two to three people.

He said by the looks of the damage, they feel it was done by multiple people. The suspects smashed a window, dumped out gardening soul and turned over basketball hoops.

Hope Park was built after the Eastpoint fires to give kids in the area something to do.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on this case to contact them at (850) 670-8500.

