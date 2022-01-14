Franklin County Sheriff’s Office introduces new “Jail Core” technology

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County sheriff’s officials are taking steps to improve safety at the county jail.

They’ve installed a new electronic logging system to document how often corrections officers are checking on inmates.

The technology helps make sure inmates are where they’re supposed to be and that they’re safe.

“We are transitioning to a new way to track our inmates to know who is in jail, who got out of jail,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J Smith said.

The “Jail Core” technology is a big leap forward for the Franklin County Jail.

Each deputy is issued a phone and they will be able to scan the sensor outside of the inmate’s cell and their wristbands.

“It’s a sophisticated and quick way to get an account of how many inmates are in jail and who they are and what bunks they are staying in,” Smith said. “Like with contraband, we go back there and do a shakedown if we don’t know who is in a bunk then we don’t know whose contraband it is.”

An electronic log of the inmate’s information will appear on the phone including the inmate’s name, why they are in jail, and when they were last fed.

The hope is this system will prevent suicides in jail.



“I mean we’ve had a couple of inmate suicides since I’ve been sheriff and I don’t ever want to have another one,” Smith said. “This is just another way that they will have to go if we decide it’s 15 minutes or 30 minutes. They will have to go by and visual look and see who’s in each cell and what condition they are in.”

Smith said the “Jail Core” technology will also keep his deputies accountable, something the pen and paper system couldn’t do.