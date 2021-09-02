Franklin County Sheriff’s Office collecting supplies for Hurricane Ida relief

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is collecting supplies this week for those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Deputies placed trailers at three locations around the county to collect needed items like bug spray, fans, and first aid kits.

Barber’s Seafood and Water Street Seafood in Apalachicola have already transported two semi-trucks full of water and ice to La Fourche Parrish, Louisiana.



Sheriff A.J. Smith said they have been in constant contact with the sheriff and PIO there, to find out what they need.

He said the community has been supportive and generous.

“Folks have been really generous. We’ve raised almost $10,000 and the outpouring has been great and it’s paying it forward because we’ve missed two hurricanes that were headed for us that turned and went in the other direction. So we’re really blessed, we’re really fortunate, so I’m really thankful Franklin County has stepped up,” Smith said.

The collection sites are Ace Hardware in Apalachicola, Taylor’s and Sheriff’s Office in Eastpoint, and Ace Hardware in Carrabelle.

The last day for donations in Franklin County is September 4.

For a complete list of needed items visit the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook here.