Franklin County Sheriff’s Office collecting donations for ‘Jingle at the Jail’

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sheriff’s Office has been gearing up for their annual “Jingle at the Jail” event to spread Christmas cheer.

They’ve gotten help from generous donations around the community.

“We are hoping to have several hundred kids that come through the jail, see Santa Clause, have hot chocolate, eat cookies just have a good time. Maybe some of them haven’t had a chance to visit with Santa and he is going to be there,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said.

This is the fourth year they’ve put on the event.

Owner of Bayside Coffee Matt Lee said he is happy to be involved.

“We are actually doing for every one toy you bring in you get a free cup of coffee as well,” Lee said. “So luckily, as you can see behind you, we have had a really good turnout. The community loves the kiddos here.”

All of the toy donations are wrapped by inmates.



“It’s a good way to give back to the community,” Smith said. “I mean law enforcement is always seen as we are putting people in jail and this is just a way that we can show a little goodwill during the holidays.”

If you are looking to donate it is not too late.

The deadline is December 13 and Jingle at the Jail will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on December 15.

To donate online visit their website.