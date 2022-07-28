FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is trying to help prepare all of their students for their first day of classes.



Sheriff’s deputies are collecting school supplies for their annual back-to-school drive. The collection of school items is a community effort. Several businesses have donated items and residents can offer to buy a supply for a student at dollar stores.



They’re hoping to give out 300 backpacks, with the department’s logo on them, filled with paper, notebooks, a water bottle, and more. The backpack giveaway will be held on August 3rd – 5th.



Sheriff A.J. Smith said it’s one way for his agency to connect with young people and their parents.



“We have our cops and kids, we have an Easter egg hunt, we have a Christmas giveaway. Out here we have so many different things and this is just another one of things to try to continue to build that relationship with the kids in our community,” the Sheriff said.



Not only will deputies be giving out the backpacks, they’ll also be handing-out ice cream at the event next week. Any updates and all the information about the giveaway can be found on the department’s Facebook page.