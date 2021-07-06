Franklin County prepares for Elsa

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Elsa moving through the Caribbean, over Barbados, Tuesday, July 2, 2021, at 12:00 Z (8am a.m. ET). (NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES via AP)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A voluntary evacuation began this morning for Alligator Point, Bald Point, and Dog Island, according to the Franklin County Emergency Management.

In a news release on Tuesday, emergency officials warned residents that if they chose to shelter in place anywhere in the evacuation zone they should have supplies ready.

Access to these areas will be limited due to Tropical Storm Elsa and will most likely occur during high tide.

They added that precautionary measures like securing yard items such as chairs, umbrellas, etc., securing boats and vehicles, and making sure a disaster kit is ready and accessible.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the entire coastal area of Franklin County. A storm surge of 1-2 feet is possible.

Officials encourage you to monitor the weather closely over the next several days and The Franklin County Emergency Management is continuing to monitor this storm closely.

Anyone with questions should visit FranklinEmergencyManagment.com or sign up for Alert Franklin.