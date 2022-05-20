FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the last few months in Franklin County some residents have been upset over parking at Alligator Point.

Franklin County Sheriff’s officials said they’ve been exhausting their resources dealing with illegal parking.

During their April meeting, county commissioners approved the sheriff’s request to add barricades to the parking lot.

But they still haven’t heard back from the county attorney about moving forward.

Some residents want to close the beach access completely.

Commissioners held a workshop meeting Tuesday on the issue but still haven’t reached a decision.

In the meantime, Smith said deputies will continue ticketing and towing drivers who don’t follow the rules.

“We are still going to do enforcement there,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J Smith said. “We are still going to have a zero-tolerance for those who illegally parked so we are going to ask people, do not illegally park, because you are going to get towed, you are going to get ticketed it’s not going to be a good thing.”

Smith is hoping commissioners will resolve the problem before the summer tourist season is in full swing.