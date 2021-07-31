Franklin County Hospital receives national recognition

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — Franklin County’s George E. Weems Memorial Hospital is receiving national recognition for the telehealth program that they provide to the community.

“You know small rural health communities, we do matter and we are trying to do all we can to help service the people in our community,” said David Walker, CEO of Weems Memorial Hospital.

Walker said people became scared to come to the hospital during the pandemic and the telehealth services allowed them to receive medical attention from the comfort of their own homes.

Weems is one of three rural hospitals in the U.S. being recognized for their telehealth services.

Walker said being in a rural community has made it difficult for people in the community to have access to specialists. Telehealth services allow people to meet with specialists without having to drive hours to another city.

The hospital has special telehealth equipment and they have set up a room for people to meet with specialists over the computer in privacy.

“We really want to be a leader for small rural hospitals especially critical access hospitals,” Walker said.