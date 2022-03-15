FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — When most people think of spring break, they think of drunk young people looking for trouble.

But you won’t find that in Franklin County.

“Number one is our beautiful beaches in Carrabelle and St. George Island, they are gorgeous beaches and natural sand beaches which is wonderful, but we also have the small-town shops, the small-town restaurants, there are no big box stores, there are no big chain restaurants we are all mom and pop here and it gives that idea of laid back lifestyle,” Franklin County Tourist Development Council Director John Solomon said.

Their beaches typically bring in more families and college students looking for a different spring break experience.



“During our spring break and summer season, it’s usually the families that vacation here. The grandparents coming with their children, and their small children just to come back and relax in an atmosphere that they’ve come to before and know they can enjoy,” Solomon said.

Solomon said their charm and family-friendly environment are what keep families coming back to Apalachicola.



“I think the Forgotten Coast is what everybody is looking for,” Solomon said. “We are that laid-back small town atmosphere where you can get away. Our slogan is the Florida you remember so families can come here, enjoy their time here in a relaxed atmosphere.”

He said the county relies on the revenue from tourists every year.

And this year, they’ve already seen an increase in tourism.



“We’ve seen an increase in February in tourism and that’s different from the last few years even before COVID, so we are expecting it to keep climbing as it has over the last few years. Even last year we were up 46 percent in our tourism numbers and this February beat last February by quite a few hundred visitors,” Solomon said.