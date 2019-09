FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to a Facebook post made by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Juul vapes, cigarettes, and other tobacco products in a search at the Franklin County School.

This morning, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was asked to conduct a search at the Franklin County School. The… Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office, A.J. "Tony" Smith, Sheriff on Monday, September 23, 2019

Deputies say they were asked to conduct a search of the school and encourage parents and guardians, along with school officials to talk with students about the dangers of using these products.

No weapons were found during the search.