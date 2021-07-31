Franklin County collecting supplies for back-to-school drive

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — The first day of school is just around the corner and the Franklin County Sheriffs Office has started collecting donations for their back-to-school drive.

“We are having a back-to-school drive we are going to have backpacks, school supplies, water bottles we are going to give them out. We are really excited to see how many kids come out,” said Franklin County Sheriff, A.J. Smith.

Donation boxes can be found at the Dollar General in Appalachicola, Carrabelle, and Eastpoint. The Piggly Wiggly, Family Dollar, and Ace Hardware in Appalachicola. IGA, and Ace Hardware in Carrabelle, the Sheriff’s Office in Eastpoint, and the Pig Express in St. George Island.

The donation boxes will be collected on August 4.

The back-to-school drive will be on August 6 and they will be giving away 100 backpacks at each location. It will be first come first serve, and you must bring your child to receive a backpack.

The drive will be at Matchbox In Appalachicola, Taylor’s In Eastpoint, and the Library in Carrabelle.