FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Summer’s here and that means more people on the roads.

Franklin County sheriff’s officials said they always see an increase in speeding during the summer months.

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said speeding is the number one traffic complaint in the county so they’ve been searching for innovative ways to combat the issue.

But there’s really only one to do that.



“Unfortunately, the way to slow people down is to give them tickets and you gotta have a very proactive presence. A lot of times the regular radar is visible to oncoming traffic but with this, we can pull off in a driveway, we can stand on the side of the road and they don’t notice us till it’s too late,” Smith said.

This new handheld radar is very compact and a lot more covert.

Lieutenant Jim Ward said it also allows them to better target specific vehicles.

“The biggest part about lasers is we can actually pinpoint this on a vehicle whether it be on the front of the grill or the back of the bumper, it’s got a sight on the front like a rifle and I actually pinpoint the front of the truck,” Ward said.

Ward said many of Franklin County’s roads are narrow and in bad shape.

This will be another tool in their toolbox to help with traffic enforcement.



“We are not a speed trap, but we are not going to put up with a lot of aggressive driving and the careless driving that’s been going on,” Smith said.

Sheriff Smith said they will be working traffic aggressively and writing a lot of tickets to keep the roads safe this summer.