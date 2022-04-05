FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last week, Bay County authorities credited license plate reading equipment for helping them catch the suspect in a hit-n-run crash that killed a 4-year-old child.

Franklin County’s Sheriff A.J. Smith said that event highlights why his department needs the same technology for his deputies. County commissioners said they feel it will be money well spent.

“We ought to be able to find 25,000 dollars without waiting till next year…we gonna wait till next year to save somebody’s life?” Franklin County Commissioner Noah Lockley Jr. said.

That’s how much the license plate camera reader system would cost the county.

But, commissioners say it is worth it.

“The purpose of license plate readers is safety bottom line. And Franklin County is a county of over 70 miles long and we have limited resources of our sheriff’s department and law enforcement and any tool we can get to help facilitate those resources is a bonus, as far as I am concerned,” Franklin County Commissioner Bert Boldt said.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Captain James Hamm said they believe the system will help them combat some of the everyday problems they face.



“We’ve had armed robberies on St. George Island for our convenience store at 2 and 3 o’clock in the morning,” Hamm said. “Our marinas we’ve had thefts at our marinas. So, incidents like that. We have a lot of missing children, endangered adults with Dementia, Alzheimers things like that.”

Bay County authorities used the same system last week to help catch a hit-n-run suspect who killed a child.

That incident influenced the decision for the county to follow suit.

“Anything that happens in our neighboring counties can also happen here. When they are run out of our neighboring counties they are going to see a place to go and we have seen our population over the summer increase on our beaches,” Hamm said.

The sheriff’s office is hoping for 10 cameras to spread throughout the county, each camera will cost $2500.

The commission approved the license plate camera reader system in a 4 to 1 vote.