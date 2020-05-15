Frank Brown Park fields set to reopen

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As the state continues to reopen in phases amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Panama City Beach City Council is slowly opening up their public and community areas.

On Thursday, the council voted to open the outdoor baseball, softball and soccer fields at Frank Brown Park for teams to practice starting Saturday.

The ordinance that was passed will also allow tournaments to begin again on June 1.

All CDC health and safety guidelines will be in place as well to ensure the safety of those on the fields and in the stands.

Councilman Geoff McConnell says he and his family utilizes the local parks very often and getting local children back out doing what makes them happy will only help them get through this uncertain time.

“My 3 year old and 5 year old definitely need to get out of the house. They sit, we do school in the morning and then all afternoon, we hit the parks. We’ll go to the conversation park, we’ll go to Frank Brown Park and it’s critical for everybody in our community to be able to utilize those facilities and be able to escape some of the things they’re facing inside their own homes,” McConnell said.

The ordinance also addressed summer camps as well as the use of the community center and Lyndell center.

of less than 10 and with appropriate six (6) feet social distancing practiced. At the conclusion of the event, all surfaces are to be sanitized. Proposed Summer Camps for 2020 to begin July 1:

o Group Swim Lessons: Limit of 4 per group

o Mermaid Camp: Limit of 10 per camps

o Diving: Limit of 10 per camp

o Volleyball: Limit of 10 per camp

o Surfing: Limit of 10 per camp

o Tennis: Limit of 10 per camp

o Sewing: Limit of 10 per camp

o Cooking: Limit of 10 per camp

o Golf: Limit of 10 per camp

o Basketball: Limit of 10 per camp

o Baseball: Limit of 10 per camp

o Soccer: Limit of 10 per camp

o Kid Exercise Camp: Limit 10 per camp

o Ping Pong: Limit 10 per camp