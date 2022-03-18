SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Power and Light Company is planning to demolish coal in Southport.

On Saturday morning the company will demolish the retired coal units at Plant Smith between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The implosion will not impact the public but you may hear the detonation, which “will sound like a rumble from a thunderstorm,” officials wrote in a news release.

For the safety of everyone, there will not be public viewing sites.

FPL officials said Plant Smith will continue to operate the clean-burning natural gas unit onsite.