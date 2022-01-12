Fourth teen arrested in Lynn Haven murder case

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Another teen was arrested in connection with a December 5, 2021 stabbing incident at Cain Griffin Park that led to the death of a local teen, according to Lynn Haven Police.

Gage Griner

Gage Michael Griner, 14, was charged with felony murder and robbery.

Lynn Haven investigators said Griner conspired with 17-year old Elizabeth Marie Edenfield from Fountain, 16-year old Raylee Brook Hewett, and 14-year old Jacob Revis to rob another teen, 15-year old Savien Thaniel Craven, of marijuana. They attempted this robbery with pepper spray and physical force, police wrote.

Revis was stabbed and killed by Craven during the attempted robbery, police said.

Craven was previously charged with an open count of murder and a separate count of aggravated battery. Edenfield and Hewett were both previously charged with robbery.

Lynn Haven Police have charged these four teens in a murder case.

Griner was also stabbed during this incident and was hospitalized until recently, police added.

Police said no other persons are being sought in connection with this case and no further charges are anticipated at this time.

Griner was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he will be held pending his first appearance before a local judge.