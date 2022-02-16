WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Another person has been arrested for a drive-by shooting that left an innocent Defuniak Springs woman paralyzed from the chest down, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Marshals task force and Marion County authorities captured Khalil Staley in Ocala on Tuesday.

Staley is the fourth suspect charged in the drive-by shooting that took place in January 2021.

Elijah Neal, 20, Glenda Hamilton, 23, Khalil Staley, 22, and Nicholas Campbell, 21, are being charged with conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and firing a gun into an occupied vehicle.

Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said Staley and three other suspects made two passes at a car driven by Juana Arano, on Highway 90 in DeFuniak Springs.

They fired more than 16 shots into the vehicle.

One of the bullets hit Arano in the back, leaving her paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.

Authorities said Arano was a victim of mistaken identity, that the group intended to shoot someone else.