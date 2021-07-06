Fourth of July filled with hot dogs and scared dogs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every holiday that includes fireworks sets animal rescue centers up for a busy week.

“We easily get between 10 and 30 animals during a Fourth of July weekend,” said Kathy Beatson, Bay County Animal Control Division Manager.

This year was a little different. While people may not have liked the rain, it kept many pets indoors.

Bay County Animal Control says the weather played a big part in saving pet owners from losing their furry friends.

“This year we have four [found animals] that actually are here at the shelter right now,” said Beatson.

Lost animals with microchips were reunited with their owners right away.

While there weren’t as many pet owners who lost their four legged friends this year, Bay County Animal Control were still pretty busy with phone calls.

“Probably about 30-35 since we’ve been answering the phones for about an hour and 45 minutes,” said David Chasteen, Assistant Manager.

You don’t have to wait to get through by phone, they have posted all found pets on their website.

“We will keep them as long as they’re healthy and we have space,” said Beatson.