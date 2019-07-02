Fourth of July celebrations across the Panhandle

(WMBB) — Several counties have announced Fourth of July celebrations, and we’ve complied a list for you. If your celebration would like to be listed, email news@wmbb.com.
Bay:
- Lynn Haven is hosting a ‘Stars and Stripes’ 4th of July celebration with festivities happening all day. The parade will start at 9 a.m. and head down Highway 77. Later that night, fireworks will be at 9 p.m. at A.L. Kinsaul park.
- In Panama City Beach, the city will be hosting its ‘Real Fun Fourth’ celebration with fireworks happening 9 p.m. at the M.B. Miller County Pier.
- In Panama City, the ‘Salute to Freedom’ parade will start at 3 p.m. on Harrison Avenue. WMBB will air the parade live. Fireworks will be at 9 p.m. at the Panama City Marina.
- Freedom Rocks! Fireworks will be held July 3 at Treasure Island Marina at 9 p.m.
Franklin:
- The Apalachicola Main Street group presents Apalachicola’s Independence Eve Celebration on Wednesday, July 3 featuring an all-American cook-out in the park, parade, ice cream social, veterans’ tribute, music and fireworks.
- On St. George Island, everyone is welcome to join in the annual July 4th celebration. Stick around all day and enjoy festivities and fireworks on the beach behind the Blue Parrot Oceanfront Cafe about dark-thirty.
- Carrabelle will host its annual fireworks extravaganza on Friday, July 5 along the Carrabelle Waterfront at dark-thirty.
Jackson:
- Madison Street Park in Marianna will be home to festivities July 3 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Dickey Merritt and The Original Bama Jam will perform, and there will also be food vendors and arts & crafts. Fireworks will begin at dark.
Gulf:
- Fireworks will be set off at the Port St. Joe Marina at 10 p.m. Eastern time. The show can be viewed from most anywhere in downtown Port St. Joe.
- In Wewahitchka, everyone is encouraged to gather around Lake Alice when the sun goes down for a spectacular display over the water! For the best view, go to Lake Alice Park.
Walton:
- The DeFuniak Springs Business Professional Association presents their Fourth of July celebration on Circle Drive and Wee Care Park. Parade around the Lakeyard on Circle Drive at 4 p.m., followed by entertainment and fireworks at Wee Care Park on Walton Road. Entertainment starts at 6 p.m. with fireworks at dark.
- South Walton is hosting a 4th of July parade at Grayton Beach beginning at 8:30 a.m. Meet in front of the red bar area, and you’re encouraged to decorate your bikes, cars or yourself!
- Seaside will have a July 4th parade beginning at 8 a.m. down Scenic Highway 30-A from Seagrove to Seaside. That evening, Sister Hazel perform at 7 p.m. with fireworks at 8:30 p.m.
- The Red, White and Baytowne celebration will take place from 6-9 p.m. There will be lawn games, inflatables, kids crafts and face painting. Live music begins on the Events Plaza Stage at 7 p.m., followed by a fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.
- Alys Beach’s celebration will also take place from 6-9 p.m. with live music and a fireworks show. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
- All beach bonfire permits are suspended July 4, according to the South Walton Fire District.
Washington:
- The City of Vernon will host Firecracker Day on July 4. The parade begins at 4 p.m., a flag raising, games, food and entertainment begin at the Vernon Sportsplex at 5 p.m., and fireworks begin at 9 p.m.