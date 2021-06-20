Four hour standoff leads to arrest of wanted Crestview man

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB) — A wanted Crestview man was taken into custody on Saturday after a four hour standoff with law enforcement.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old Jason Miles. When deputies arrived at Miles’ home to serve warrants around 4:00 p.m., they heard movement inside the home. However, the people inside refused to open the door.

After several announcements, the front door was breached and two people were charged with resisting without violence.

Miles had reportedly fled to the attic and was possibly armed with a handgun.

The OCSO Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Unit responded. Miles ultimately surrendered and was charged with resisting arrest.

The warrants for Miles involved a June 7th incident at a Crestview storage unit facility where he is a accused of punching a woman repeatedly, hitting her with a baseball bat and intentionally ramming her call following a verbal altercation.