CALHOUN, Fla. (WMBB) — A traffic stop for a vehicle improperly parked on a highway resulted in a major drug bust, deputies said.

Four people were found to be in possession of 73.3 grams of methamphetamine, Calhoun Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Deputies from the Calhoun Sheriff’s Office went to the scene of the incident to assist the Florida Highway Patrol who were conducting a traffic stop. Deputies were contacted after the FHP officer learned two of the individuals had active arrest warrants, according to court records.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office used a K9 dog to sniff the area and the dog alerted officers when it was near the rear passenger side door.

According to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office records, deputies found items with drugs throughout the vehicle. Deputies wrote a container found tested positive for fentanyl.

John Green, Brandon Carpenter, Joshua Bramblett, and Adrianna Morales are all charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Green was also been charged with violation of probation.