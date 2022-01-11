Four facing charges in shooting that left Walton mother paralyzed

This photo from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office shows the aftermath of a Jan. 10, 2021 shooting.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s taken a year but a Walton County mother may finally see justice for a shooting that left her paralyzed.

Four people are being charged with attempted murder for the January 10, 2021 shooting, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Glenda Hamilton

Nicholas Campbell

Investigators said the suspects fired more than 16 bullets at Juana Arano’s vehicle as she drove on Highway 90 in DeFuniak Springs. One of those bullets struck her in the back, severing her spinal cord, leaving her unable to feel anything below her sternum, deputies wrote in a news release.

Investigators added that they have determined the suspects intended to shoot another person and that the crime was a case of mistaken identity.

“The hell the Arano family has gone through since that night has tested the very core of their beliefs,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “But, our community has rallied around them and justice is here.”

Over the last 12 months, Walton County Sheriff’s Office spent countless hours gathering video surveillance, phone records, and statements, officials wrote. Ultimately they learned that four suspects were involved in a “drive-by” style shooting.

Elijah Neal

Khalil Staley

Elijah Neal, 20, along with Glenda Hamilton, 23, Khalil Staley, 22, and Nicholas Campbell, 21, are being charged with conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and firing a gun into an occupied vehicle.

“While they were out walking around living normal lives, the Arano family was trying to navigate this tragic situation that has affected all of their lives,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “I am proud that our investigators can put this case to rest and bring peace to the victim and her family. Justice will be served.”

Elijah Neal was arrested on January 6th and booked into the Walton County Jail.

Hamilton is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges and has been sentenced to 30 years in the Department of Corrections.

Juana Arano

Nicholas Campbell turned himself into the Walton County Jail Sunday, January 9th.

Khalil Staley is still at large.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111 or you can remain anonymous by contacting Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850)-863-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible to receive a cash reward.